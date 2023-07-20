Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

7/20 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Calm weather in the Tri-State right now, but we are on alert for strong to severe storms throughout the day.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has the latest models.

Right now in Evansville, police say they are still looking for a missing kid.

Officials posting on Facebook that another child they were looking for is now safe.

There is new information this morning on a fire at the Storage Express on Tippecanoe Drive in Evansville.

Police saying that an arson report was taken at the scene.

Do you have the winning ticket?

Powerball officials say that one ticket matched all the numbers in Wednesday night’s billion dollar drawing.

It comes as a million dollar ticket is still out there in Dawson Springs.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

