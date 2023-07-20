Tell City Wendy’s fundraiser sells $10K worth of food

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers are calling Wednesday’s fundraiser for Sgt. Glenn’s family at Wendy’s a success.

[Previous Story: Tell City Wendy’s sharing 100% of Wednesday’s proceeds to Sgt. Glenn’s family]

At the restaurant in Tell City, 100 percent of their proceeds are being donated to the family of Sgt. Heather Glenn from Wednesday’s sales.

Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed during a domestic situation at Perry County Memorial Hospital earlier this month.

Officials say Wendy’s sold $10,000 worth of food.

