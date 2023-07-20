Birthday Club
Teen in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office says a teenager is in critical condition after crashing a stolen vehicle this morning. His passenger is under arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says it started when deputies tried to stop the teenage driver, but he sped away and crashed in the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley Rd. near Kentucky 142.

Officials say further investigation found the teenage passenger ran away from the scene of the crash because he was wanted for questioning in a recent shooting in Owensboro.

The driver is at the University of Louisville Hospital.

The passenger’s charge is related to the stolen car.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

