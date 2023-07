EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Storage Express in Evansville caught on fire Monday night.

Our crew on scene says the Storage Express is located at the 4800 block of Tippecanoe Drive.

Dispatch confirms Green River Road has been blocked off from Lincoln Northbound due to the fire.

We will update you as we learn more.

Storage Express on fire Wednesday night (WFIE)

