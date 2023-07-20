Spencer Co. man facing multiple drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man is facing multiple drug charges after authorities found meth during a routine check.

The Spencer County Sheriff says they conducted a routine “Community Corrections” check on Norman Hoyt and during the search they found multiple controlled substances and more than 10 grams of meth.

Hoyt was taken into custody and faces multiple drug charges that include possession of meth, narcotics, legend drug and a controlled substance.

