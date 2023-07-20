Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Spencer Co. man facing multiple drug charges

Spencer Co. man facing multiple drug charges
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man is facing multiple drug charges after authorities found meth during a routine check.

The Spencer County Sheriff says they conducted a routine “Community Corrections” check on Norman Hoyt and during the search they found multiple controlled substances and more than 10 grams of meth.

Hoyt was taken into custody and faces multiple drug charges that include possession of meth, narcotics, legend drug and a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Quarles
Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
13-year-old John Rue is awake and fighting off a lung infection.
13-year-old Owensboro boy saved from drowning by friends and neighbor
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes

Latest News

Henderson Public Library holds ‘Instruments Across Borders’ event
Henderson Public Library holds ‘Instruments Across Borders’ event
Gibson Southern implements new security measures
Gibson Southern implements new security measures
Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication
Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication
Owensville man faces resisting law enforcement charges after standoff
Owensville man faces resisting law enforcement charges after standoff