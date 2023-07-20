Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

“Solarpalooza” event planned for solar eclipse coming in 2024

(MGN)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local Evansville leaders are preparing for one of the biggest days of 2024.

The solar eclipse is set to move over Evansville region on April 8 of 2024.

The Regional 2024 Solar Eclipse Task Force is getting all the plans ready Thursday, the Summer Solar Summit at USI provided updates on various planning aspects for Solarpalooza.

The Solarpalooza event starts the day the eclipse on April 7. It will include food trucks, music, and guest speakers at the event.

One of the most important topics covered was safety.

”We have ordered 25,000 solar eclipse glasses, and again we want you to register on our website so we know you’ve got a pair of glasses,” said USI physics professor, Dr. Kent W. Scheller. “You will be safe in watching this event. That’s first and foremost, we don’t want people walking out of here blind.”

USI is expecting nearly 500,000 people will travel to Indiana to experience this phenomenon.

Click here for more information about Solarpalooza.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Quarles
Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate
13-year-old John Rue is awake and fighting off a lung infection.
13-year-old Owensboro boy saved from drowning by friends and neighbor
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville
Storage Express catches fire in Evansville
Storage Express catches fire in Evansville

Latest News

IBJ Media
IBJ Media releases second annual Indiana 250 list of influential Hoosiers
Case against bar owner Amy Word being moved out of county, trial date set
21-year-old Chance Fugate
Madisonville man arrested for stalking former co-worker, police say
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes