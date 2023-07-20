Birthday Club
Sister face off on tennis court for the first time

Tennis Sisters Highlights
By Max Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two sister faced off on the court for the first time in their pro careers.

Whitney Osuigwe took on her younger sister Victoria earlier today in the singles main draw.

At 21 years old, Whitney has already had success as a pro, qualifying for the main draw of the 2021 Australian Open.

Whitney eventually got the win over her 16 year old sister Victoria, leading to some mixed emotions after the match.

“I’m happy to get the win, but it just sucks that it had to be against my sister, but obviously it was fun being able to play her for the first time,” said Whitney. “Its, honestly, the first time we’ve ever played a match, honestly. We’ve practiced together but we’ve never really played a full match. You know, part of me is happy and the other part of me just wants to hug my baby sister.”

<They support each other, they cannot go nowhere without each other, so I think it’s going to be a matter of a couple of minutes and everything dilutes,” said father of the Osuigwe, Desmond Osuigwe.

Whitney Osuigwe continues her journey in the tournament Thursday.

