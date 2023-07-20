A rainy week to transition into a drier, sunnier weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had some rain in parts of the tri-state this afternoon as our temperature peaked in the mid-80s. That may have been our most significant and widespread rainfall for some time.

Scattered storms moved through the tri-state in the early afternoon, raining primarily on our eastern to southeastern counties. These include those from Wayne County in Illinois all the way down to Muhlenberg County in western Kentucky. There is a chance for lingering isolated storms, but the rest of today as well as Friday should stay mostly dry.

Conditions will clear on Saturday, and we may have some isolated showers on Sunday evening, but that may be our best chance for rain in the coming week.

