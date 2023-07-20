Owensville man faces resisting law enforcement charges after standoff

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville man is in jail accused in a several hour standoff with Gibson County authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to serve a warrant to 23-year-old Colton Linxwiler. Deputies say they checked several locations in Patoka Wednesday.

Officials say Linxwiler was found at a home on West Vine Street in Gibson County.

While talking with the homeowner, deputies say Linxwiler was heard in the home, but wouldn’t come out. Several hours later, deputies say he walked out.

Linxwiler is facing a new resisting law enforcement charge, along with his warrant charges.

