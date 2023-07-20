Birthday Club
Otters fall to Crushers 14-9

Otters highlights
Otters highlights
By Max Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A great way to start the day, and after taking down the Lake Erie Crushers yesterday, perhaps they can keep the good times rolling.

To Bosse we go, Otters trying to take the first two games, and things started great, Otters have a 7-nothing lead at the end of the second, but then the Crushers pour on the runs. 6 in the 3rd, 4 in the 4th, take on 4 more in the fifth, the Otters fall 14-9 to the Lake Erie Crushers.

