Madisonville man arrested for stalking former co-worker, police say

21-year-old Chance Fugate
21-year-old Chance Fugate(Hopkins County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police say they arrested a man after it was reported he was trespassing at a former co-worker’s home.

According to a release, police were called to the 400 block of Allison Avenue in reference to trespassing.

Officers say the complainant told them on Tuesday, 21-year-old Chance Fugate tried fighting him in the parking lot of their workplace. The complainant says Fugate had been fired from the job due to the fight.

The next day at around 9:45 p.m., police say Fugate sent the complainant a picture of him in front of his apartment. In the picture Fugate also wrote a threatening message.

A release shows that at around 1:40 a.m. officers pulled over Fugate in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

While speaking with him, police say Fugate told them he was visiting a friend, and named the complainant. He also advised police he had a gun in his vehicle.

After getting the gun, officers say Fugate was arrested.

According to a release, this made three different times in which Fugate attempted to confront the complainant within two days.

Fugate was booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center where he is facing a stalking charge.

He has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

