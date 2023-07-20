Birthday Club
IBJ Media releases second annual Indiana 250 list of influential Hoosiers

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, IBJ Media released its second annual Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential and impactful Hoosiers.

The lists includes people from different businesses and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations.

A release shows of the 250 listed, seven of them are located in the Evansville area.

The list, available at Indiana250.com, was compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staffs at IBJ Media’s three news brands — Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside Indiana Business and Indiana Lawyer.

Officials say after a months long process that included reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and talking with community leaders across the state, the list was completed.

The seven honorees who are located in Evansville are:

  • Tara Barney - CEO of EREP
  • Jim Ryan - CEO of ONB
  • Shawn McCoy - Deaconess CEO
  • Robert Koch - Chairman of Koch Enterprises
  • Ron Romain - Exec Chairman of United Companies
  • Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz - University of Evansville President
  • Ronald Rochon - University of Southern Indiana President

You can view the full list at Indiana250.com.

