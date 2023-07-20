Family seeks justice 8 years after Shane Breedlove’s murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been eight years since Evansville Police found 41-year-old Shane Breedlove shot to death on Washington Avenue.

They say Breedlove let someone borrow his car, so he was walking to work at Washington Square Mall.

Since that night, his mother Carole continues to search for answers and fight for justice.

“This anniversary will always be heavy for me,” Cleveland said. “[I got] That dreaded phone call that a parent always dreads receiving.”

On the other line was her grandson, calling to confirm that someone killed her son. Eight years later, his case remains unsolved.

“I will do whatever I need to do to help this case,” Cleveland said. “One of my greatest fears is that something’s going to happen to me before I see justice.”

Three weeks following the shooting, police arrested three people in connection with the case.

But just when Carole thought the case was solved -- prosecutors dropped the charges because of a lack of evidence.

“What I want more than anything is to sit in that courtroom, and see whoever did this hauled away in handcuffs,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland replays that night -- and case facts -- over in her head daily. She tries to piece together facts she can’t seem to make sense of.

“8 years later, that’s still the biggest mystery to us,” Cleveland said. “Shane was walking?”

Every three months, she meets with the lead detective on the case at Evansville Police. She says some meetings are more productive than others, but she does steadily get newer information on what EPD will look into next.

“I want an update,” Cleveland said. “I want some information as to what you’re going to do next. What can we think of, who do we need to talk to?”

Through the years the case has changed hands. Every time that happens, Cleveland feels like it’s back to square one.

“When they give me a new detective, it makes me feel like we’re starting all over,” Cleveland said.

Since that night Carole has also lost her husband.

Through two rounds of grief, she continues to ask questions, demand answers, and fight for her son; who can’t fight for himself.

“It’s my burden, because I’m momma, and all of his life, I’ve been his advocate, and I will continue to be his advocate for as long as I can speak for him,” Cleveland said.

She says she awaits the day she gets to be in court, and watch her son’s killer be taken away.

“There will never, ever be closure,” Cleveland said. “The most I can hope for is if we can get some justice, that maybe it will bring me some peace.”

Since those three people were released back in 2015, no new arrests have been made in the case.

We have reached out to Evansville Police to see where the case stands, we are waiting to speak with the lead detective.

If you have any information that you think could help police, you’re asked to contact EPD.

