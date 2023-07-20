Evansville Otters help build Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While the Otters season continues on, earlier today, some team members put in work not on the diamond, but at a construction site.

The Otters partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to bring some players to a build site to help hoist up walls for a new house.

Players, alongside team staff were able to meet the future owner and all work together to continue along in the project, and give back to a community that rallies around them all season long at Bosse.

“It’s an awesome feeling, kind of, I mean what the Otters are doing today is such a small part of it, but just being able to do something and help her and her journey too, it’s a good feeling,” said Otters outfielder, Noah Myers.

“It’s like a dream come true. I mean, it’s... I never expected them to help me. I just didn’t expect all of this you know, it’s neat,” said future Habitat homeowner, Janet Hatcher.

