Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Otters help build Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday

Evansville Otters help build Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday
By Max Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While the Otters season continues on, earlier today, some team members put in work not on the diamond, but at a construction site.

The Otters partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to bring some players to a build site to help hoist up walls for a new house.

Players, alongside team staff were able to meet the future owner and all work together to continue along in the project, and give back to a community that rallies around them all season long at Bosse.

“It’s an awesome feeling, kind of, I mean what the Otters are doing today is such a small part of it, but just being able to do something and help her and her journey too, it’s a good feeling,” said Otters outfielder, Noah Myers.

“It’s like a dream come true. I mean, it’s... I never expected them to help me. I just didn’t expect all of this you know, it’s neat,” said future Habitat homeowner, Janet Hatcher.

For the full story, check back in for 14 Sports at 10.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

Latest News

Evansville Otters help build Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday
Evansville Otters help build Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
KWC Men’s Soccer schedule set, for September start
Union County Football preview
Touchdown Live Preview: Union County
Crushers vs Otters, Game 1
Frontier League Highlights: Crushers vs. Otters