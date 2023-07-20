EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department say they are investigating two deaths.

According to a release, both bodies were found in abandoned houses.

Officials say on July 14, the body of an unidentified woman was found in an abandoned house in the 1000 block of Harriet Street.

At this time, the coroner’s office says the woman’s identity and cause of death are both pending.

On July 15, officials say the body of 39-year-old Derek Clark was found in an abandoned house in the 200 block of Read Street.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, an autopsy was done, and the cause of death is pending toxicology and final autopsy reports.

EPD is continuing these investigations.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

