Deaconess Hospital gives $25K to 3 nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Hospital is giving back to the community.

The initiative is new to Henderson, thanks to the healthcare system.

Hospital leaders just gave away $25,000 total to three nonprofits. Officials say the nonprofits had to apply for the grants.

The awardees are Audubon Kids Zone, the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson, and Infinite Hope Kentucky.

Ray Nicks, the chairman of the community funds program say this is their first round of many grants.

“We felt that just providing $25,000 to just one recipients probably would be better to move it around to two or three different recipients would maybe provide more chances for folks,” said Nicks.

Nicks says to be on the lookout for another round in the fall.

