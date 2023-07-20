Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Daviess Co. tobacco farmers evolve with the industry producing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco

Many Daviess Co. tobacco farmers evolved with the industry by producing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Many tobacco farmers in Daviess County are now producing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco in light of the Tobacco industry’s recent change in demand.

Burley tobacco is no longer grown by most farmers in the area due to weather and inflated production costs.

Brad Stephen is the owner of Stephen’s Farm and Garden located in the western part of Daviess County. Stephen says he started working as a tobacco farmer at 18-years-old, and the industry made major changes since then.

“The companies weren’t willing to pay more. We were basically raising tobacco for the same money that we was getting 12 years ago and that is no longer sustainable with production costs increases, labor going up every year,” said Stephen.

Stephen says Cigar Wrapper tobacco farmers can make anywhere from $0.40 cents to $8 dollars per tobacco leaf. He says growing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco allows him to better utilize their labor and resources.

According to Stephen, it is more profitable and economically efficient to grow Cigar Wrapper Tobacco instead of burley because you’re able to grow less acres for more money.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

Latest News

Shane Breedlove (pictured) playing guitar.
Family seeks justice 8 years after Shane Breedlove’s murder
West Side Walmart shooting: Six months later
West Side Walmart shooting: Six months later
Tepe Park to host first ever market
Tepe Park to host first ever market
Family seeks justice 8 years after Shane Breedlove’s murder
Family seeks justice 8 years after Shane Breedlove’s murder