Daviess Co. tobacco farmers evolve with the industry producing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Many tobacco farmers in Daviess County are now producing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco in light of the Tobacco industry’s recent change in demand.

Burley tobacco is no longer grown by most farmers in the area due to weather and inflated production costs.

Brad Stephen is the owner of Stephen’s Farm and Garden located in the western part of Daviess County. Stephen says he started working as a tobacco farmer at 18-years-old, and the industry made major changes since then.

“The companies weren’t willing to pay more. We were basically raising tobacco for the same money that we was getting 12 years ago and that is no longer sustainable with production costs increases, labor going up every year,” said Stephen.

Stephen says Cigar Wrapper tobacco farmers can make anywhere from $0.40 cents to $8 dollars per tobacco leaf. He says growing Cigar Wrapper Tobacco allows him to better utilize their labor and resources.

According to Stephen, it is more profitable and economically efficient to grow Cigar Wrapper Tobacco instead of burley because you’re able to grow less acres for more money.

