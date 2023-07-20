Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Public Library investigating discrimination complaint

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library is considering a possible case of discrimination.

On Monday we told you about 22-year-old Seth Boone who was fired from the library because he couldn’t stock enough books during his shifts.

Boone says as someone with diabetes, he works slowly, and his manager Brandon Hagan wasn’t accommodating.

On Wednesday, a library board meeting was held to discuss the matter as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigates.

Several former employees with similar complaints were in attendance saying that they felt management overlooked their needs.

The board held a closed session on the matter, but reached no decision, opting to continue their investigation.

Boone says he’s glad they’re continuing the investigation.

“I was already prepared to go full on lawsuit and get their jobs too if they weren’t going to do anything,” said Boone. “So hopefully now I won’t actually have to do that if they’re going to actually look into it.”

Boone will give his testimony to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

