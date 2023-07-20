Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

City of Chandler looking to expand community garden

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the city of Chandler has a community garden that is looking to expand.

Earlier this year, Chandler lost its only grocery store, so community members gathered and decided to start a community garden.

Lead volunteer and Founder Brittany Daugherty said she wanted to provide free produce because she was worried about her community which is mainly older individuals.

After Daugherty got approval from the town council, she got to work.

“It’s just important that nobody should struggle for fresh produce,” said Daugherty. “Everybody should have that at their disposal. We don’t have that here. So, we have to go to another town to get a tomato. So, I wanted to change that, and everybody is pretty happy about that.”

Daugherty is hoping to expand the garden but needs 30 six-foot T posts or $120 to be able to purchase them herself.

Since the garden is free and run by volunteers, she is hoping to get some help from the community.

Click here to learn more about the community garden.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Missing 12-year-old Lauren Bevinger and 10-year-old cousin Kaleb Herron
EPD asking for help looking for 2 missing children

Latest News

5G Ultra Wideband internet expanding in Kentucky
Daviess Co. Public Library investigating discrimination complaint
Daviess Co. Public Library investigating discrimination complaint
Teen in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle
UE’s “Digging Harlaxton” project named a top 3 community project of the year