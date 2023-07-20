Case against bar owner Amy Word being moved out of county, trial date set

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The case against Lamasco Bar owner, Amy Word, is being moved out of Vanderburgh County.

The move was decided during her hearing in court on Thursday.

Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances.

She was arrested last year in connection with a series of drug arrests in the area of her bar on West Franklin Street.

Word’s trial has been set for March 4 of next year.

Officials say where the trial will be is still undetermined.

