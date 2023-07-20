Birthday Club
On Alert: A Few Severe Storms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90.  There is a slight risk/level 2 threat of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary concern is damaging winds. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Friday, partly sunny, cooler, and less humid as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Saturday, abundant sunshine as high temps only climb into the low to mid-80s behind northerly winds.

