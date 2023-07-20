5G Ultra Wideband internet expanding in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A stronger 5G network is expanding across the state of Kentucky.

Verizon customers in Owensboro will now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband.

Officials say it will allow customers to do things on their phone or tablet that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service.

Verizon officials say they have increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

