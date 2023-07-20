Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

5G Ultra Wideband internet expanding in Kentucky

5G Ultra Wideband internet expanding in Kentucky
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A stronger 5G network is expanding across the state of Kentucky.

Verizon customers in Owensboro will now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband.

Officials say it will allow customers to do things on their phone or tablet that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service.

Verizon officials say they have increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Missing 12-year-old Lauren Bevinger and 10-year-old cousin Kaleb Herron
EPD asking for help looking for 2 missing children

Latest News

Daviess Co. Public Library investigating discrimination complaint
Daviess Co. Public Library investigating discrimination complaint
Teen in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle
City of Chandler looking to expand community garden
UE’s “Digging Harlaxton” project named a top 3 community project of the year