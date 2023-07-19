Birthday Club
Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A young fisher in Oklahoma caught an unusual bite in a neighborhood pond over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.

“Non-native Pacu are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow their tank,” ODWC explained, adding they can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds.

While officials said these fish are generally harmless to humans, they can cause damage to the ecosystems.

Anyone who catch Pacu are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.

“As for Charlie, we’re told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch,” ODWC wrote. “We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

