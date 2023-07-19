Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Park was the place to be for day two, of the USTA Women’s Hospital classic. $60,000 is on the line, and here are some of Tuesday’s headliner matches.

First up, it’s the former world top 20, Varvara Lepchenko versus Ganna Poznikhirenko.

Lepchenko serving, and look at this return by Poznikhirenko. That was wicked. That’s a point for her, as she takes an early 2-0 lead in the first set.

Back comes the veteran, Lepchenko though. She’s serving again, and that’s a very good one into the corner of the service box, which can’t be returned inbounds, as Lepchenko fights back to win the first set, 6-4.

Then, in the second set, the former 19th-ranked player in the world shows off her all-around game, with some powerful groundstrokes, and then some nice touch here on this little volley, for another point, and Lepchenko wins her qualifier final, 6-4, 6-1, which puts her into the main draw.

Now, there’s also a doubles tournament going on in the Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic, and Memorial grad and former IHSAA singles state champ, Ellie Myers, played in that, with her teammate at the University of Kentucky, Liz Eades.

Eades serving here, and then Myers makes a nice volley on the return shot, and then after they get this high ball back over, Eades makes a heck of a shot right here, to keep it going, and then the return shot is out, so point for team Myers.

Then, the Robin Anderson and Elysia Bolton duo serving, and a nice return by Eades to get it in, and then across the court, a beautiful cut-off volley there by Myers, to get a point, but in the end, the duo of Anderson and Bolton are too tough, as they win it, 6-4, 6-1 over Eades and Ellie Myers.

Also in the doubles tourney, is Memorial grad and IU freshman-to-be Chase Boyer, playing alongside Emma Gu.

Here’s Boyer serving in the second set, and it’s a good one, that the other team can’t get in, so point Team Boyer.

Then, a long rally here, between the teams, as they trade some tough shots, and then Boyer does some serious work, smashing these groundstrokes, before, finally, the other team hits it into the net, right here, and Boyer and Gu win the game.

In the end though, the team of Maria Kononova and Veronica Miroshnichenko prove too tough, and team Boyer falls 6-1, 6-1.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.