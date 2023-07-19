West Side Walmart shooting: Six months later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been six months since Ronald Mosley walked into the employee break room at his former job at the West Side Walmart and opened fire.

“I would imagine any of us that are watching this tonight know somebody that shops or works at that Walmart, and when they heard it over the news or the radio, they probably all had that instant, ‘Oh my God, I hope whoever wasn’t there,’” says Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin, “and so it does make it personal when it’s in your backyard.”

For Chief Bolin, “personal” is the only way to describe it.

It was his men and women, along with other surrounding departments, that were in the store, engaging the threat at the time.

“As we talked about a lot back then, it’s traumatic. It was traumatic for a lot of people,” says Bolin.

Even though they’re law enforcement, Bolin notes that they’re humans, just like you and I, with very human thoughts and fears in an active shooter situation.

“My two youngest sons are both in their early 20′s and had just moved to the West Side, right across the street from that Walmart, and so I was notified when it was still going on, and that’s my first thought is, ‘Oh my God, my kids are out there,’” says Bolin.

Reflecting on that night and the response from local law enforcement, he says he’s proud.

“Honestly after reviewing probably at least close to 100 Videos, I didn’t see anything that I was upset with. There’s always little things like, ‘eh, maybe we could’ve handled this [differently], but overall I was thrilled with our response,” says Bolin.

Bolin noted that there are mass shootings and other tragedies where law enforcement is involved that seem to be happening all the time, and as he admits, they don’t always do a good job.

It’s because of their response on that cold night six months ago though that he does what he does.

“When we had the thing happen in Texas the year before. I was ashamed of my profession, and it was halfway across the country and had nothing to do with here,” says Bolin. “I would be out, and people would thank me for what we do, and I’m like, ‘you know, after this week, I don’t know that we deserve to be thanked,’ and so this helped me a lot with just knowing that we would do it the right way.”

