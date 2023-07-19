Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

7/19 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Right now in Evansville, police are searching for two kids that were reported missing Monday night.

Who officials say you need to be on the lookout for.

In Owensboro, new security upgrades are now in place at the middle and high school.

This comes after a student was caught with a loaded gun inside Owensboro Middle School in March.

Happening Wednesday in Tell City, you have the chance to support the family of Fallen Sgt. Heather Glenn.

It comes after she was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Check your tickets! Kentucky Lottery officials say a million dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Dawson Springs.

It’s all ahead of Wednesday night’s $1 billion dollar jackpot.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting

Latest News

7/19 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Women’s Hosp Tennis Classic Day 2
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 2
13-year-old John Rue is awake and fighting off a lung infection.
13-year-old Owensboro boy saved from drowning by friends and neighbor
Cram the Cruiser
‘Cram the Cruiser’ coming up this weekend in Hopkins County