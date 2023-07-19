Visit Evansville rebrands to “Explore Evansville”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The official tourism organization for Evansville and Vanderburgh County, Visit Evansville, announced Wednesday it is changing its name to Explore Evansville.

The new name will also come with a new logo and rebranding according to a release put out by the organization Wednesday morning.

President and CEO of Explore Evansville Alexis Berggren said the decision was more than a year in the making with the organization consulting all “stakeholders” in the decision.

“We actually engaged a lot of different stakeholders from the city, from the county, from our museums, from our restauranteurs and our retailers,” Berggren said Wednesday. “We tried to get as many people as possible to the table to get their input.”

Berggren said the old logo was in use for about ten years.

“It was time for us to take a fresh look at what we are and where we are trying to go,” Berggren said. “We found something we thought married a little bit of discovery and the explore call to action, but also some nostalgia and really wanting to honor our past.”

Berggren said she hopes the rebranding presents an opportunity to not only invite new people into the city, but also to encourage those who already live in the area to “explore” some of what the city has to offer.

“We are definitely looking at this as a reintroduction and an opportunity for us to re-educate the public about who we are and what we do and why were important to Evansville and the greater region,” Berggren said.

Berggren said the new logo is supposed to pay tribute to the city’s geography with the shape representing the river bend the city sits on. She says the goal is to draw visitors to some of the city’s attractions like the Evansville Wartime.

Dr. Mark Browning is the Chairman of the Evansville Wartime Museum. He said the museum is the go-to place for those visiting the area for conventions and soccer games.

“With 3,900 rooms in Evansville, that means close to 10,000 visitors if its maxed-out hotels, and we get a lot of those visitors,” Browning said.

Browning said the museum already draws in about 60% of its annual visitors from out of state. According to Browning, the museum has had visitors from 47 states. He said he encourages people who have already visited to come back out to see some of the museum’s new attractions.

In the next four months, Browning said the museum will be unveiling a new exhibit on the history of the Holocaust.

