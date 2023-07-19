Tri-State Food Bank gets chunk of $2 million in state funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) says food banks in the state a combined total of $2 million to help feed Hoosiers in need.

Officials say this year’s funding is double of what was received last year.

Tri-State Food Bank is getting $123,000 of that money.

“Providing for Hoosiers who are food insecure across our state is a priority,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am proud that the general assembly recognized this by appropriating additional state funding towards our Indiana food banks.”

Officials say nearly 1 in 6 Americans received food assistance from the charitable sector last year.

Indiana has 11 food banks which feed into pantries and soup kitchens across the state.

The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature, as part of its biennial budget.

Here is the list of food banks and the amounts they are receiving for fiscal year 2024:

Community Harvest Food Bank – $ 200,000.00

Dare to Care Food Bank – $ 72,200.00

Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $ 233,000.00

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $ 195,200.00

Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $ 185,000.00

FreeStore Foodbank– $16,600.00

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $ 643,600.00

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $ 86,200.00

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $ 157,400.00

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $ 87,800.00

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $123,000.00

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.