Traffic Alert: Tanker overturned on Byers Rd. in Owensboro
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A tanker has flipped over on Byers Road coming off of New Hartford.

According to a social media post, southbound traffic is being redirected to Burlew, while northbound traffic is flowing.

The Owensboro Fire Department says there is a spill of asphalt material at the intersection.

They say there is no immediate flammable or respiratory hazard for those in the area.

Officials are asking that people be careful in they you are in the area.

