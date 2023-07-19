Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Road closure on Hughes Ave. in Owensboro

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Regional Water Resource Agency, Hughes Avenue will be closed for the next couple of weeks in Owensboro.

According to a press release, Hughes Avenue from Riley Avenue to Gunther Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs.

Officials say the sewer repairs will last two to three weeks pending no delays or inclement weather.

City officials say traffic will be detoured and ask drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

