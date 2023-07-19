Touchdown Live Preview: Union County

UNION COUNTY, KY. (WFIE) - We’re exactly one month away, from the kickoff, of the high school football season, in Indiana and Kentucky. So, why not start previewing our Tri-State teams.

We’ll begin at Union County, where the Braves, had one of the best seasons, of our area teams, going 12-1, with a season-ending loss, in the Kentucky Class 3A quarterfinals.

That star-studded roster, featuring playmakers Kris Hughes and Kanye Pollard, had one heck of a year.

Now, as a new season is set to begin, those two, plus eight other seniors, have graduated, meaning the Braves are looking for players to fill those roles.

Those players are excited to prove they can keep the program, on the winning track.

“Last year’s team was great. This year’s team is gonna be a little different, but we’re still excited,” said Union County football head coach, Derek Johns. “We still have high expectations, and we have some guys who are excited about it. A lot of them did play. We had some juniors who were key starters for us, and we had some sophomores, who may not have started but they played a lot of meaningful football. They’re probably the strongest team I’ve ever had. They’ve worked harder in the offseason. About 95% of the kids were accounted from January through June, and that’s gonna be huge for us.”

“We had guys underneath all that ready to go. We lost our starting running back at the first game of the year, and he’s back,” said Braves’ senior Rylen George. “We got some upcoming freshmen, a couple transfers too. We just got who’ve been working all offseason are ready.”

“The energy is amazing,” said Union County senior, Logan Hall. “Kids show up ready to practice, ready to lift, I mean it’s just great.”

The Braves kick off their season at home against Madisonville.

