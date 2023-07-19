Tepe Park to host first ever market

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville community members are striving to change to narrative for the Tepe Park neighborhood.

“Sometimes people get a one-sided point of view of what’s happening over here but there’s so much good happening over here too,” said Neighborhood Association Leadership Team member, Briana Gish. “There’re so many people that are coming together and trying to do really awesome things in the community and just really build it up.”

The goal for the market is to bring a positive light to the neighborhood and share with others what makes Tepe Park so great.

Neighborhood Association Coordinator, Eric Tillman said the idea came straight from one of the neighbors.

“They were inspired and wanted to make some change in the neighborhood, bring in an economic ecosystem,” said Tillman.

The market is being held on July 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tepe Park, and will include over 30 vendors, many of which live in Tepe Park.

Officials say food trucks, pop-up shops, local artists and live entertainment are some of those vendors.

Tillman said he’s excited to see his neighborhood show off in a positive way.

“There’s so much highlighted on the negative, but there’s more positive things that happen in the neighborhood and this market is one of those things,” said Tillman.

The Neighborhood Association says they plan to expand this event and create more events like this to bring the community together.

You can find out more about these future Tepe park events on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.