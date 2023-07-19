Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tepe Park to host first ever market

Tepe Park to host first ever market
By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville community members are striving to change to narrative for the Tepe Park neighborhood.

“Sometimes people get a one-sided point of view of what’s happening over here but there’s so much good happening over here too,” said Neighborhood Association Leadership Team member, Briana Gish. “There’re so many people that are coming together and trying to do really awesome things in the community and just really build it up.”

The goal for the market is to bring a positive light to the neighborhood and share with others what makes Tepe Park so great.

Neighborhood Association Coordinator, Eric Tillman said the idea came straight from one of the neighbors.

“They were inspired and wanted to make some change in the neighborhood, bring in an economic ecosystem,” said Tillman.

The market is being held on July 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tepe Park, and will include over 30 vendors, many of which live in Tepe Park.

Officials say food trucks, pop-up shops, local artists and live entertainment are some of those vendors.

Tillman said he’s excited to see his neighborhood show off in a positive way.

“There’s so much highlighted on the negative, but there’s more positive things that happen in the neighborhood and this market is one of those things,” said Tillman.

The Neighborhood Association says they plan to expand this event and create more events like this to bring the community together.

You can find out more about these future Tepe park events on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

Latest News

West Side Walmart shooting: Six months later
West Side Walmart shooting: Six months later
Tell City Wendy’s sharing 100% of Wednesday’s proceeds to Sgt. Glenn’s family
Tell City Wendy’s sharing 100% of Wednesday’s proceeds to Sgt. Glenn’s family
Daniel Cameron announces Henderson’s Robby Mills as Lt. Gov. pick
Daniel Cameron announces Henderson’s Robby Mills as Lt. Gov. pick
Visit Evansville rebrands to “Explore Evansville”
Visit Evansville rebrands to “Explore Evansville”