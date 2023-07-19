Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms set up over western Kentucky. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early as low temps drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal/level 1 threat of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary concern is damaging winds.

Thursday morning, mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms. Thursday afternoon, becoming partly sunny as winds shift to the west. Thursday night, mostly clear as low temps drop into the upper 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and less humid as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s.

