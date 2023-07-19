Owensboro Middle and High School implement new “weapons detectors”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The newest security guards at the entrance to Owensboro High School sport green eyes and a fiery temperament.

Walking into the entrance of Owensboro Middle and High School, students and staff can expect to be greeted by not only teachers, but brand new “Open Gate Weapons Detectors.”

It’s just another layer of added security according to staff.

Andrew Garrett is a field service technician with CEIA-USA, and says these detectors won’t pick up on things like a set of keys, phones, or wallets, only weapons.

“We have an electromagnetic field that’s created in there, and when the metal passes through that field, it makes a calculation based on type of metal, density of metal, and shape of metal,” explains Garrett.

This comes after school leaders approved a plan to install weapon detectors in March.

The push, after a student was caught with a loaded gun inside Owensboro Middle School.

For OHS Principal Jennifer Luttrell, they’re hoping the detectors will make an immediate impact.

“We started with wanding and no bags at athletic events last year,” says Luttrell, “so this is just another layer to add security for our students and our staff and for our families in our community here for all of our events in a school day.”

“This system will allow our students to come with all of their things that they need for school and just simply walk through free-flow,” says Luttrell.

“Free-flow” is the exact thing the students were hoping for, just ask OHS Junior Keeli Hanley.

“I feel like everybody would feel different and feel more like it was kind of like they were like in prison if they had to take everything off,” says Hanley.

Hanley was joined by other OHS students who walked through the detectors, testing them out.

“I think it’ll make a lot of people feel safer. I think everybody will start getting used to it throughout the year, and I think it’ll be a great addition to the school,” says Hanley.

Mobile and completely weatherproof, expect to see the 10 total gates everywhere across the school district, including potentially at sporting events.

Come this fall, students and staff will be waiting for the beep, hoping it’s just another way to keep everyone in the building safe.

