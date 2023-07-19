Birthday Club
One hospitalized after car crashes into house in Powderly
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWDERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department says they were called to the 300 block of Doss Drive in reference to a car that crashed into a home.

According to officials, when firefighters arrived they found heavy damage to both the home and vehicle.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but GFD says they were unable to fly due to the weather.

Instead, the driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

