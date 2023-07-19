Newburgh farm offering bright sunflower bouquets

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re a fan of fresh flowers, a farm in Newburgh is welcoming you to come get some to brighten up your home.

Every year for two weeks in July, Red Barn Farm sells sunflowers.

This year they ran into some trouble in the spring when temperatures dropped too low and caused them to have to replant several times.

Now, they have finally bloomed but will only be available through July 29.

Owner Megan Klenck says the flowers always put a smile on customers faces.

”It’s really enjoyable, cause everyone that comes out is super happy to see the sun shine, even when it’s not sunny outside. It’s always sunny here,” said Klenck.

Red Barn Farms is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week.

You can also take pictures in their sunflower field.

