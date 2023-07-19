Mt. Vernon man to serve 16 years in prison for selling meth

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man will serve prison time after being convicted selling meth in Posey County.

According to a press release, 35-year-old Brandon Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Officials say as a part of his guilty plea, Robinson admitted to delivering between one and five grams of met to an undercover informant in August of 2020.

Robinson was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in ‘Operation Lockdown,’ which ended on May 14, 2021 with 16 others charged with drug-related charges.

At sentencing, Robinson faced a possible penalty of three to 16 years in prison.

During the hearing, officials say the maximum sentence was requested after evidence showed Robinson has a lengthy criminal history, including prior conviction for dealing meth.

35-year-old Brandon Robinson (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

