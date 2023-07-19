Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of rape arrested in Posey Co.

Sean Wilkey
Sean Wilkey(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after being accused of raping an underage girl.

According to an affidavit, authorities were contacted in November of 2022 in reference to a sexual abuse investigation.

Officers say the victim accused Sean Wilkey of raping her back in 2019.

Officers say during the investigation they found text messages between the victim and Wilkey where he apologized for forcibly having sex with the victim.

When interviewing Wilkey, police say he admitted to some of the allegations, but claimed parts of it to be consensual.

An affidavit shows Wilkey also told police that he texted and apologized to the victim because what he did was “f***ed up.”

Wilkey is facing a level three felony charge of rape.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

Latest News

Darrius Quarles
Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate
One hospitalized after car crashes into house in Powderly
One hospitalized after car crashes into house in Powderly
Traffic Alert: Tanker overturned on Byers Rd. in Owensboro
Traffic Alert: Tanker overturned on Byers Rd. in Owensboro
35-year-old Brandon Robinson
Mt. Vernon man to serve 16 years in prison for selling meth