Man accused of rape arrested in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after being accused of raping an underage girl.

According to an affidavit, authorities were contacted in November of 2022 in reference to a sexual abuse investigation.

Officers say the victim accused Sean Wilkey of raping her back in 2019.

Officers say during the investigation they found text messages between the victim and Wilkey where he apologized for forcibly having sex with the victim.

When interviewing Wilkey, police say he admitted to some of the allegations, but claimed parts of it to be consensual.

An affidavit shows Wilkey also told police that he texted and apologized to the victim because what he did was “f***ed up.”

Wilkey is facing a level three felony charge of rape.

