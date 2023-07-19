Birthday Club
KWC Men’s Soccer schedule set, for September start

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated men’s soccer season at Kentucky Wesleyan College will begin on September 1st at Panther Field. Wesleyan will feature a lineup of experience with nearly all components of an 8-7-3 team returning in 2023.  

The Panthers are 3-1 in their last four season openers as they will face Berea College on September 1st. Wesleyan has not faced Berea since 2011, a match in which the Panthers took a 3-1 decision.  

Prior to Great Midwest Athletic Conference schedule, the Panthers will play four non-conference match-ups, three of which will be at home. Wesleyan will host Missouri-St. Louis and Brescia to go along with the Berea match. The Panthers will travel to Rolla, Missouri on September 8th to play GLVC foe Missouri S&T.  

Overall 10 matches will played at home this season, including eight of the first 10. G-MAC action will commence on September 13th against league newcomer Thomas More. The second half of the season will see the Panthers on the road, making trips to Malone on October 5th, Lake Erie on October 7th, and Cedarville on October 11th.  

The Panthers will play Trevecca in back-to-back matches to end the season. The first match will be at Panther Field on October 25th, followed by the ultimate match of the season on Halloween night in Nashville.  

The Panthers’ line-up features one of the G-MAC’s top players in Calum Newson. Newson started 17 matches last season, scoring 14 goals and recording seven assists. One of the nation’s top goal scorers and point getters, Newson earned All-American and All-Conference honors in 2022.  

Last season, both Santiago Henrich and Maxten Miller came off the bench to create match-up issues for the opposition. The Panthers will also have the luxury of having Max Wawrin, Jacob Boling, and Zach Moore back this season. Moore and Wawrin both played over 1000 minutes in 2022. The last line of defense will feature Arthur Hill, who made 11 starts last season posting a 3-5-3 mark as the Panthers’ keeper.  

Head Coach John Fusco will also welcome a highly anticipated recruiting class in 2023. The Panthers were one match shy of the G-MAC Tournament last season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

