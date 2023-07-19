Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

(Gray News) – Jason Aldean is defending his latest music video after it was pulled from CMT for controversial imagery and messages.

Aldean’s music video for his new single “Try That in a Small Town” was released Friday and was in rotation on CMT through Sunday, playing in the morning music video hours.

However, CMT confirmed to Billboard that the channel pulled the video but declined to comment further.

The song, which was released in May, is about protests and riots in large cities, with Aldean saying that behavior wouldn’t fly in small towns.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road,” the country star sings.

Aldean also references being armed with a gun from his grandfather and ready to use it.

“You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town,” he sings.

The music video is stocked with news footage from recent years, showing protests in big cities, American Flags being burned, and attacks on police officers.

When the video was released Friday, Aldean posted to his 4.1 million Instagram followers that the video was about wanting to get back to a sense of community that he feels Americans have lost.

“When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way,” he wrote.

Adding to the controversy, viewers noted that the music video was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where an 18-year-old Black man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.

One viral tweet read, “Jason Aldean shot this at the site where a white lynch mob strung Henry Choate up at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., after dragging his body through the streets with a car in 1927. That’s where Aldean chose to sing about murdering people who don’t respect police.”

The courthouse was also the site of the infamous Columbia Race Riot in 1946 that left two Black men dead, more than 100 arrested, and 25 tried by jury on charges of shooting at white police officers.

After the music video was removed from CMT’s rotation, Aldean posted a message on his Instagram story and to his Twitter account, writing:

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.

As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.

Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

Fellow country star Sheryl Crow took to Twitter, criticizing the song for promoting violence. She wrote, “I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

“Try That in a Small Town” was written by Kelly Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Michael Allison.

This isn’t the first time Aldean has made news headlines this week. The country star kicked off the Highway Desperado Tour this weekend and suffered heat exhaustion on stage in Hartford, Connecticut. The show ended early as Aldean received medical attention.

According to Aldean’s website, the show is rescheduled for July 30.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.