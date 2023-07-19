Birthday Club
Evansville man sentenced to prison for attempting to steal MVPD vehicle
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County officials say an Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to damaging and attempting to steal a Mt. Vernon Police Department vehicle.

According to a press release, 40-year-old Anthony Wayne Mayes has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Officials say as part of Mayes’ guilty plea, he admitted to causing damage while exerting unauthorized control over a Mt. Vernon Police Department emergency vehicle, as well as possessing a syringe upon his arrest on April 18.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, police records show that officers found several items of equipment and wiring scattered across the parking lot of the Mt. Vernon Public Safety Building on College Avenue.

Officers say they then found Mayes in the emergency vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mayes has been charged with theft, auto theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

