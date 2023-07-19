Distillery in Beaver Dam fills first bourbon barrel

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A new business in Beaver Dam reached a milestone Wednesday.

Officials with Western Kentucky Distilling Co. say the first barrel of bourbon was filled.

They says it’s the first of hundreds of thousands of barrels of whiskey to be filled there.

Officials say that first barrel was new white oak, and it was filled with bourbon made with 100% locally grown Kentucky corn.

It will age for a minimum of 4 years.

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. broke ground on their $30 million facility last year.

It’s on Old Liberty Church Road.

The new distillery is expected to open later this year.

