Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Distillery in Beaver Dam fills first bourbon barrel

First bourbon barrel at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam
First bourbon barrel at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam(Western Kentucky Distilling Co.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A new business in Beaver Dam reached a milestone Wednesday.

Officials with Western Kentucky Distilling Co. say the first barrel of bourbon was filled.

They says it’s the first of hundreds of thousands of barrels of whiskey to be filled there.

Officials say that first barrel was new white oak, and it was filled with bourbon made with 100% locally grown Kentucky corn.

It will age for a minimum of 4 years.

[Previous: Western Kentucky Distilling Company receives new whiskey still]

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. broke ground on their $30 million facility last year.

It’s on Old Liberty Church Road.

The new distillery is expected to open later this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

Latest News

Sunflowers
Newburgh farm offering bright sunflower bouquets
Evansville man sentenced to prison for attempting to steal MVPD vehicle
Evansville man sentenced to prison for attempting to steal MVPD vehicle
The Mag Award
Contest named in honor of late Owensboro Commissioner
Tri-State Food Bank.
Tri-State Food Bank gets chunk of $2 million in state funds