Daniel Cameron announces Henderson’s Robby Mills as Lt. Gov. pick

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for Governor, Daniel Cameron, announced his choice for Lieutenant Governor Wednesday morning in Frankfort.

He’s picked Robby Mills as his running mate.

Mills has served in the Kentucky Senate from the 4th district since 2019.

Mills also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from the 11th district from 2017 to 2018, and as a City Commissioner in Henderson from 1998 to 2016.

“I am humbled to have been asked to serve alongside Daniel Cameron as Lieutenant Governor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Mills said. “When the General Assembly passed laws that limited Beshear’s overreaching powers and reflected the will of our constituents, Daniel successfully defended those laws. It is imperative we have leadership in Kentucky who will actually work with the General Assembly on real solutions.”

Cameron and Mills will make additional stops throughout Kentucky this week, including Henderson Wednesday afternoon.

