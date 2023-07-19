‘Cram the Cruiser’ coming up this weekend in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up once again for an event they’ve been putting on for over a decade.

This weekend, both agencies will be collecting school supplies outside the Hanson Walmart for the 12th Annual “Cram the Cruiser.”

Law enforcement officers will be stationed at the Walmart from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

“Come out and support the kids of Hopkins County and make sure they have what they need to make this school year great!” says the police department on social media.

Organizers say if you can’t make it out Saturday, you can drop items off at the Madisonville Police Department anytime. A full list of items needed can be found below.

Cram the Cruiser (Madisonville Police Department)

