Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Cram the Cruiser’ coming up this weekend in Hopkins County

Cram the Cruiser
Cram the Cruiser(Madisonville Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up once again for an event they’ve been putting on for over a decade.

This weekend, both agencies will be collecting school supplies outside the Hanson Walmart for the 12th Annual “Cram the Cruiser.”

Law enforcement officers will be stationed at the Walmart from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

“Come out and support the kids of Hopkins County and make sure they have what they need to make this school year great!” says the police department on social media.

Organizers say if you can’t make it out Saturday, you can drop items off at the Madisonville Police Department anytime. A full list of items needed can be found below.

Cram the Cruiser
Cram the Cruiser(Madisonville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Broad
Woman killed in Posey Co. crash identified, driver arrested
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
generic crash
Busy bypass in Daviess County reopened after crash
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Family reacts to inmate death
Family reacts after inmate at Daviess County Detention Center dies

Latest News

Weapon detectors installed at schools in Owensboro
Owensboro Middle and High School implement new “weapons detectors”
Daviess County officials meet to discuss 2023 drug numbers.
Daviess County officials meet to discuss drug numbers in 2023
Green River Distilling to release Single Barrel
Green River Distilling to release special full proof bourbon
Tesla charging stations set up at Meijer
Tesla charging stations set up at Meijer