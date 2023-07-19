Birthday Club
Contest named in honor of late Owensboro Commissioner

The Mag Award(Visit Owensboro)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Visit Owensboro announced a new contest to honor former City Commissioner Larry Maglinger.

It’s called the Mag Award.

[Previous: Visitation services held for Owensboro City Commissioner]

Officials say it will be given to someone who goes the extra mile in the hospitality industry.

If you know someone who deserves this award, email cvb@visitowensboro.com

