Contest named in honor of late Owensboro Commissioner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Visit Owensboro announced a new contest to honor former City Commissioner Larry Maglinger.
It’s called the Mag Award.
[Previous: Visitation services held for Owensboro City Commissioner]
Officials say it will be given to someone who goes the extra mile in the hospitality industry.
If you know someone who deserves this award, email cvb@visitowensboro.com
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.