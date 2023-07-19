Birthday Club
A cloudy day today to be followed by showers overnight

7/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak in the mid-80s and it will stay cloudy for the rest of the day. Overnight we’re looking at another round of scattered rain across the tri-state.

Rain along with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms will start in the early-morning hours tomorrow. These carry with them the risk of gusty wind, hail, and localized flooding. The storms could continue in parts of the tri-state until around mid-day.

Our next chance for rain will come with isolated rain on Sunday. The rest of the week will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

