City of Evansville continues Rain Barrel Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department announced it will continue its partnership with the Coca-Cola Company for its Rain Barrel Program.

According to city officials, the program, which aims to promote water conservation, has been successful in raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources.

Officials say Coca-Cola will donate 55-gallon plastic drums, which will be converted into rain barrels.

City officials say the rain barrels provide an eco-friendly solution for collecting rainwater, which can be used for things such as watering plants, gardens and lawns.

People interested in getting rain barrels for personal use are invited to participate in the pickup event. The event will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. in the back 40 parking lot located behind the Civic Center Complex in Evansville.

City officials say that both pickup events operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and no reservations are accepted.

