Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials have released a cause of death for an inmate who died last weekend.

Troopers say 22-year-old Darrius Quarles died from a heart attack. They say he had a 98 percent blockage in a main artery.

Officials say several inmates were involved in a fight at the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday morning.

Quarles is seen on video collapsing, after the fight, and died at the hospital shortly after.

Troopers say the investigation remains open as they wait for toxicology reports. They say charges are not likely because Quarles was the aggressor in the fight.

