Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate

Darrius Quarles
Darrius Quarles(Iyanna Quarles)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials have released a cause of death for an inmate who died last weekend.

Troopers say 22-year-old Darrius Quarles died from a heart attack. They say he had a 98 percent blockage in a main artery.

Officials say several inmates were involved in a fight at the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday morning.

[Previous: Family reacts after inmate at Daviess County Detention Center dies]

Quarles is seen on video collapsing, after the fight, and died at the hospital shortly after.

Troopers say the investigation remains open as they wait for toxicology reports. They say charges are not likely because Quarles was the aggressor in the fight.

