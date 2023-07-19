13-year-old Owensboro boy saved from drowning by friends and neighbor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, 13-year-old John Rue nearly drowned after falling in a fishing pond.

His friends, 11-year-old Alex Moore and 13-year-old Jaxson Moore, were with him when he suddenly fell in the water while experiencing what appeared to be a seizure.

“He fell over,” Alex Moore explained. “I jumped in and [held] his head up, and [Jaxson] went to go get parents that was in the house.”

Jaxson told neighbor Meagan Bradfield what had happened, and she helped get John out of the water. She gave him CPR until he started breathing again.

“They saved John Rue,” Melissa Embry said at a prayer vigil held Tuesday.

Embry is John’s godmother and the mother of one of his best friends. She organized the vigil to pray for John’s lungs.

She explained that he was doing well cognitively after being rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

“He’s able to respond with thumbs up and thumbs down,” she said. “He asked about his girlfriend.”

She said his lungs have an infection from sucking in pond water. Once that infection has cleared, the doctors will be looking to learn what caused the apparent seizure.

In the meantime, they’re praying for his recovery and thanking the Moore boys and Bradfield for their quick work.

“I want to tell him I would save him any day of the week,” Jaxson Moore said.

Embry said the family has been extremely grateful for the hundreds of people who gathered to pray on Tuesday.

