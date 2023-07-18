Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Wesselman Park was the place to be for high level women’s tennis, as it was day one, of the 24th annual USTA Women’s Hospital classic. A couple of former world top 20′s are in the field: Sabine Lisicki, and Varvara Lepchenko.

$60,000 is on the line, in this tourney, and here are a couple matches: first up, it’s Tori Kinard versus Maria Tatarnikova. Kinard serving here, and after Tatarnikova returns it, Kinard smashes it right back in the same place, and she wins the game. Then, Tatarnikova serving, and Kinard can’t get it back over, so point for Tatarnikova.

Then, Tatarnikova with another serve here, and then she fools Kinard, hitting the forehand, to the right side, for the point, and Maria Tatarnikova wins a very good match, in 2 sets, 7-6 and 6-4.

Also playing in the Women’s hospital tennis classic qualifier, is Memorial grad and IU freshman-to-be, Chase Boyer. Boyer had a stellar tennis high school career for the Tigers.



She’s taking on the 11-seed, Chloe Beck, and this is a good rally here between the two, as they trade a lot of groundstrokes, and then Beck’s shot goes into the net, so Boyer gets the point. Boyer serving again here, and after it comes back, Boyer sends a nice shot into the corner, and Beck’s shot down the line, is wide, so it’s a point for Boyer.



Now, it’s Beck serving this time, and she shows why she is the 11-seed in this tourney. Great save by Boyer rushing in, but Beck knows what to do with it, and Chloe Beck wins this one in straight sets, as Chase Boyer falls in the qualifier, 6-0, 6-2. But, Boyer’s not done. She will play in the doubles tourney, starting tomorrow.

“We started out the morning with a rain delay and got on the court at 11. We’ve had some great matches,” said tournament director, Kim Poynter. “Our top seed today was our 5-seed, but she did lose to an American player, Zamarippa. We’ve got 32 qualifiers all trying to get 8 spots into the main draw, and those matches will be first thing in the morning and then the main draw will start tomorrow at noon.”



The biggest name in the tournament, Varvara Lepchenko, is scheduled to hit the court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.